Carowinds is hiring for its 2021 season opening. Here’s what you need to know.

Carowinds plans to hire about 2,000 workers for the upcoming 2021 season.

The well-known attraction situated both in Fort Mill and the Charlotte side of North Carolina announced Monday a virtual hiring event will be held March 13. Potential employees can register online at https://bit.ly/2YXOGJF.

Jobs will include ride operation, lifeguards, merchandise, park services, maintenance, hospitality and more. Along with the hiring event, there will be virtual opportunities for orientation for new hires.

“As our community looks to return to work or pick up shifts this summer, our virtual hiring day offers a safe and informative way to connect with our hiring teams now,” Carowinds General Manager Pat Jones said in a release Monday.

Carowinds is a 400-acre park on the Carolinas border. It has more than 60 rides, shows and attractions plus a 26-acre waterpark.

Earlier this year Carowinds announced it would open on May 22. Carowinds never opened for its traditional spring and summer seasons in 2020 due to COVID-19. The park did open in mid-November for a holiday event that ran almost until Christmas.

The late 2020 opening came with mask requirements and increased social distancing measures. The same is expected when Carowinds opens in May.