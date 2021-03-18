Google to bring new engineering hub in Durham, up to 1,000 jobs

This Sept. 24, 2019, file photo shows a sign on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. AP

Google is opening a new cloud engineering hub in Durham, the California-based tech giant said Thursday.

In its release, the company said the office could eventually support more than 1,000 jobs and grow into one of Google Cloud’s top five engineering hubs in the U.S., along with the Bay Area, New York, Seattle, and Kirkland, Wash.

It’s part of a larger announcement Google made Thursday, according to a news release. The company plans to invest more than $7 billion in the United States and ultimately create 10,000 new jobs in the U.S.

The company said its Google Cloud division will lease space in downtown Durham from Duke University initially, though it plans to look for a permanent home somewhere in the city.

Google has had a presence in the Triangle before this announcement. Across the state, the company has 600 existing employees, and operated a small office in Chapel Hill since 2005.

