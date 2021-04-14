Swedish plastics company taps Charlotte area county for its North American HQ

Swedish company Polykemi AB will make an $11.8 million investment and open its North American headquarters in Gastonia Technology Park, north of downtown Gastonia (shown). Observer file photo

Swedish company Polykemi AB will make an $11.8 million investment and open its North American headquarters in Gaston County, county and state leaders said Wednesday.

The plastics company will open a plastics compounds manufacturing plant at the 350-acre Gastonia Technology Park, in north Gastonia west of Charlotte, is about 1 mile from Interstate 85. Officials did not say when the headquarters would open.

The project will create at least 22 jobs in the first five years with an average salary of more than $59,000, North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said. That’s well above Gaston County’s overall average annual wage, which is about $42,000.

The state is offering a One North Carolina Fund discretionary grant of $50,000, and team with Gaston College for training local workers, Sanders said.

When global companies like Polykemi invest in North Carolina, that helps highlight the assets the state has as it looks to continue to grow and expand, Sanders said .

Polykemi CEO Johan Hugoson said the company is a third-generation family firm started in 1968. He said it has 220 employees in Sweden, 70 in China and 10 in Europe working with the furniture and automotive industry.

“Our goal is to grow our business and expand into new markets, and have a successful relationship with the Charlotte and Gastonia area,” Hugoson said.

The company creates plastic compounds that are formed into granules to be melted and injection molded for use in automotive components and household interiors, according to a statement from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.

Seeking more expansion

Polykemi points to the future for other jobs Gaston County can attract, said Bob Hovis, commissioner of Crowders Mountain Township.

“When you decided to locate your operations here that was a stamp of approval,” added Walker Reid, the mayor of Gastonia.

Last year, Dymax Corp., based in Connecticut, invested $21.5 million and planned to add 59 jobs over the next five years at the Gastonia industrial park. Average salary is $59,814 per year, according to the city.

Sanders said the Charlotte region is attractive for quick access to major international airports and seaports, and Interstates 40 and 85. More than 30 global companies from 16 countries call the region home, she said.

North Carolina has the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast with more than 470,000 people and the fifth largest plastics and chemicals industry workforce in the U.S., Sanders said.