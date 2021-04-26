NC finally lands Apple campus, bringing $1 billion and 3,000 jobs to Wake County

Apple CEO Tim Cook leaves the stage at the Apple World Wide Developers’ Conference. MCT

After more than three years of courting and an initial snub, North Carolina is finally landing an Apple campus.

Apple plans invest $1 billion over 10 years to establish a campus in Research Triangle Park and create at least 3,000 jobs, according to the state Department of Commerce.

The jobs would pay an average of $187,000 a year starting in 2023, according to the commerce department.

The company’s decision was announced Monday morning at the monthly meeting of the Economic Investment Committee, which makes decisions about job development grants. The committee approved jobs grant of $845.8 million over 39 years.

“North Carolina’s competition for the project was primarily Ohio,” said Mark Poole at the commerce department. “But there were a number of other states considered.”

The campus will be 1 million square feet on the Wake County side of RTP, on tracts of land straddling Interstate 540 near Cary and Morrisville. It will run on 100% renewable energy, the company said.

Transformational events have occurred at RTP for decades and Apple is “among our most extraordinary,” said Scot Levitan, president and CEO of Research Triangle Foundation, in a statement Monday.

The new North Carolina campus is part of the company’s plan to invest $430 billion and add 20,000 new jobs across the United States in the next five years, Apple announced early Monday morning.

“As a North Carolina native, I’m thrilled Apple is expanding and creating new long-term job opportunities in the community I grew up in,” Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, said in a written statement included in a news release from the company. Williams graduated from N.C. State University and earned his MBA at Duke University.

“We’re proud that this new investment will also be supporting education and critical infrastructure projects across the state,” he said. “Apple has been a part of North Carolina for nearly two decades, and we’re looking forward to continuing to grow and a bright future ahead.”

The new jobs will be in machine learning, artificial intelligence, software engineering and other related fields, according to the news release.

“Apple will also establish a $100 million fund to support schools and community initiatives in the greater Raleigh-Durham area and across the state, and will be contributing over $110 million in infrastructure spending to the 80 North Carolina counties with the greatest need — funds that will go toward broadband, roads and bridges, and public schools,” according to the news release. “When up and running, Apple’s investments are expected to generate over $1.5 billion in economic benefits annually for North Carolina.”

The path to NC

Apple announced in early 2018 its plans to add an additional campus. North Carolina rose as a contender, with Gov. Roy Cooper reportedly meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook in the midst of negotiations. In mid-2018, state legislative leaders reduced the threshold for both investment and new jobs required for so-called “transformative projects” under one of the state’s largest incentive programs, The News & Observer reported.

With those changes, a company that creates 3,000 jobs and invests $1 billion can receive a grant equivalent to 90% of its employees’ state income tax payments for up to 30 years, according to the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

In late 2018, North Carolina was seemingly out of the running with Apple announcing a new campus in Austin, Texas, and additional plans for Seattle, San Diego, Pittsburgh and other cities. Raleigh and North Carolina weren’t mentioned in those plans, and state leaders for the last two years have maintained the recruitment of Apple remained an “open” project.

Apple selecting Austin was the third significant economic investment the state missed in 2018. Amazon chose Virginia and, initially, New York to split its new HQ2 facility after the Triangle was one of 20 locations in the running for the second campus. Austin was also tapped for the Army’s Futures Command Center, which would have brought 500 jobs.

“We’re delighted that Apple chose Wake County as the site for its newest research and development campus,” Wake County Commissioner Chair Matt Calabria said in the news release. “An investment of this magnitude is transformational for our community, bringing great jobs and long-term economic benefits. It also proves that we have the right combination of talent and innovation to attract industry-leading companies who want an exceptional quality of life for their employees.”

This is the company’s second significant investment in the state. In 2009, Apple arrived in the Catawba County town of Maiden to set up its data center that employs about 200 employees.

Apple also has four retail stores in North Carolina, including in Durham and Raleigh. In addition to the new jobs at RTP, the company is expected to retain 1,100 positions elsewhere in the state, according to the commerce department.