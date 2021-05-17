‘A perfect fit’: Gastonia baseball team, CaroMont Health partner to rename ballpark

The primary logo for the Gastonia Honey Hunters, a new baseball team set to begin play in the Atlantic League in 2021. Courtesy Gastonia Honey Hunters

The Gastonia Honey Hunters’ ballpark will become “CaroMont Health Park” after the baseball team and the regional health care provider came to a 10-year naming rights agreement, the team announced Monday.

“We greatly appreciate our partnership with CaroMont Health and their commitment to the City of Gastonia, Gaston County, and the region by continuing the transformation of this community, and by uniting and enriching the quality of lives for its citizens,” team owner Brandon Bellamy said in a news release. “This partnership complements our commitment to support the health and wellness of the communities we serve.”

The ballpark on Franklin Boulevard, previously known as FUSE District Stadium, cost $26 million to build and has a 5,000-person capacity. Because of the agreement, CaroMont Health will have the opportunity to sponsor various activities and exclusive special events.

“We are proud to be the official health care partner of the Gastonia Honey Hunters,” Chris Peek, CEO of CaroMont Health, said. “This partnership is a reflection of our commitment to investing in the supporting projects that improve and advance our community by creating jobs, encouraging economic development, and offering experiences that enrich and engage. We look forward to cheering on the team, and our community, for many years to come.”

Bellamy told The Observer on Monday that the partnership “was a perfect fit,” and that it’s “a big deal” to partner with CaroMont Health because it has never done a naming rights deal with any sports team or venue.

“It just shows their dedication to Gastonia, and the 4,300 employees that live here and work in this region,” he said. “My thought is that our partnership will grow and deepen, and that we’ll come up with great ways to continue to serve this community that both our companies love.”

The Gastonia Honey Hunters are one of the newest clubs in the eight-team Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The team is named in honor of Ransom Hunter, the first freed slave to own property in Gaston County.

The ball club will kick off its inaugural season with the first game of a four-game series against the Lancaster Barnstormers on May 27 at 6:50 p.m.