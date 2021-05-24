Delta set to bring new flights between Charlotte airport and New England this fall

Delta is expanding flights coming to Charlotte Douglas International Aiport this fall, with a new route to New England.

The airline, one of the smaller carriers at CLT, will launch a three-times-daily service between CLT and Boston starting Oct. 4.

The flights will be operated on Embraer 175 aircrafts, with around 70 seats.

The expansion in flights to CLT come as the Charlotte airport’s passenger traffic continues to recover after a sharp decline in early 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, the most recent month of passenger data available, 1.6 million people boarded planes leaving CLT. That’s up from March 2020, which saw 1.1 million people board planes in CLT.

Still, that number is below the airport’s total enplanements for last January, which topped 2 million, before the coronavirus pandemic hit North Carolina.

But airport officials expect big travel numbers over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, predicting some of its largest passenger numbers since the pandemic began.