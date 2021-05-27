Another fintech company will open a Charlotte office, creating up to 750 jobs

San Antonio-based USAA — a financial, banking and insurance company that serves military families — will open a Charlotte office later this year at 200 West Boulevard in South End. USAA

Another fintech company will open an office in Charlotte, creating hundreds of jobs in South End.

San Antonio, Texas-based USAA — a financial, banking and insurance company that serves military families — will open an office at 200 West Blvd. in South End this year, creating up to 750 jobs, the company said Thursday. USAA already has about 100 employees in Charlotte.

The announcement follows Tuesday’s news that fintech Credit Karma was investing $13 million to open its East Coast headquarters in Charlotte, creating 600 jobs paying a minimum of $156,000.

USAA offers insurance, investing and banking to U.S. military and veterans and their families. It has 36,000 employees around the world with 16 offices in seven U.S. cities and three internationally. The company reported revenue last year of $36.3 billion.

USAA employees, who will work either onsite or in a hybrid model, are expected to begin moving into their South End office by the end the year. USAA’s lease at The Square at South End is for six floors of the 10-story, 153,000-square-foot building consisting of about 90,000 square feet of office space.

The company did not immediately disclose how much it was investing to open the office.

Access to talent

Charlotte was selected because of the availability of highly skilled workers in the financial services sector, according to USAA.

“It gives us even greater access to some of the top banking and technology professionals in a community that has a deep understanding and care for the military,” USAA President and CEO Wayne Peacock said in a statement.

Credit Karma founder and CEO Kenneth Lin said having so many financial companies concentrated in one market makes Charlotte’s talent pool “unrivaled.”

As of Thursday afternoon, USAA had posted nearly 40 jobs in Charlotte for positions including auditors and quality assurance.

“Employers looking for a highly skilled work force and high quality of life keep coming to North Carolina,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement Thursday about USAA’s plans.

