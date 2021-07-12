Ready to return to the office yet? The Observer wants to hear your thoughts.

Are you ready to return to the office full time? The Observer wants to hear from you. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

As COVID-19 cases drop and more people get vaccinated, many companies around the region are charting plans for office returns, and the Charlotte Observer wants to know: are you ready to be back in the office?

Some companies have begun requiring employees back in the office this month. Others don’t expect to see employees fully return until the fall, or even the end of the year. And some are planning hybrid options between working from home or the office.

The Observer wants to hear from you: How many days a week do you want to work in the office? Are you concerned about co-workers being vaccinated? What other concerns do you have about returning to the office amid the coronavirus pandemic?

