AirCanada set to resume nonstop flights to Canadian destination from Charlotte airport

AirCanada will soon provide nonstop flights to Toronto from Charlotte Douglas International Airport once more, as coronavirus travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada are loosened.

The airline will begin offering the Toronto-Charlotte route seven times a week starting on Sept. 7, according to AirCanada.

“We are very pleased to rebuild our Canada-U.S. network,” AirCanada Senior Vice President Mark Galardo said in a statement.

The news comes as Canada announced it will begin easing pandemic travel restrictions next month, opening the border to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents on Aug. 9.

To enter Canada starting Aug. 9, fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents must show a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of flight departure, The Washington Post reported Monday.

American Airlines, the dominant carrier at CLT, also offers a nonstop flight to Toronto out of Charlotte.

AirCanada will resume flights between Toronto and Charlotte starting Sept. 7. Adam Bell abell@charlotteobserver.com

Passengers return

Airport passenger travel at the Charlotte airport has slowly recovered after seeing a deep dive in early 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, the most recent month of passenger data available, more than 2 million people boarded planes at CLT — a big increase from 499,000 people in May 2020, according to CLT numbers.

That also marks the first time the airport has reported more than 2 million passengers boarding planes in a single month since January 2020.

Still, May’s 2021 numbers are down from that month in 2019, when 2.2 million people boarded planes at CLT.