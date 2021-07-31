COVID cases reported by two fitness centers in the Charlotte area

Two Charlotte-area fitness centers reported COVID-19 cases recently.

A few team members at Huntersville-based Burn Boot Camp tested positive for the coronavirus and were immediately quarantined, founder and CEO Devan Kline told The Charlotte Observer on Friday. Kline did not say how many tested positive.

Staff received written notice of the cases, and 48-hour contact tracing protocol was followed, he said.

Since March 2020, Kline said in an email, Burn Boot Camp has adhered to “every single protocol recommended, not just mandated, by our county municipality ... We have been and will continue to be air tight in our approach to keeping our community safe.”

Meanwhile, Mecklenburg County health officials reported that seven students and one staffer at King Tiger Tae Kwon Do, across from Birkdale Village in Huntersville, tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Owner Conrad Hartle didn’t respond to a request for comment by the Observer on Friday.

Concerns about clusters

Earlier in July, state health officials said reports of coronavirus clusters remained low. But at summer camps and religious gatherings, clusters — defined as at least five cases — were on the rise, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Nineteen clusters were confirmed at summer camps across the state as of July 19, the most recent date that public health information is available.

And eight Mecklenburg residents contracted COVID-19 at Crossroads Summer Camp in Anderson, S.C, according to the latest county health data. The camp canceled its third week of programming due to coronavirus exposure, according to its website.