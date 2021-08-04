Travelers will soon see more changes at the Charlotte airport. Here’s what’s coming

Travelers catching flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will soon see changes to the front of the airport, part of CLT’s $608-million terminal lobby expansion project.

Work on the project had been concentrated on the building’s west end, but will soon shift to the east, near Checkpoint E, the airport said Wednesday afternoon.

Because of the change, travelers will see door changes to the airport’s entry and exit — including the launch of a new passenger bridge — starting the week of Aug. 15.

On the ticketing level, Door 4 will close. Door 3 will remain open and a new entry, Door 1, will open. The airport will also open the new passenger bridge from the upper roadway near Checkpoint E.

The baggage claim level will see similar changes: Door 4 will close and Door 3 will remain open. A new door (Door 1) will open on the west end.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Door 2 is closed on both levels, according to the airport.

Entry and exit patterns at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport will shift this month due to construction changes, according to the airport. Courtesy of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport

More changes at CLT

In late September, the airport’s entry will change again.

Door 3 is scheduled to close then, and additional corridors will be opened. More details will be available closer to that time, according to the airport.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The terminal lobby project is part of the airport’s Destination CLT, a $2.5-billion to $3.1-billion capital investment program.

The Charlotte airport launched the terminal lobby expansion in December 2019. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

The Charlotte Douglas International Airport has announced changes to entry and exit patterns due to lobby construction. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Crowds return to airport

The airport took a hit in early 2020 when passenger travel took a deep dive due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, air travel has returned to nearly pre-pandemic levels.

in June, the most recent month of passenger data available, more than 2.1 million people boarded planes at Charlotte’s airport — a big increase from 783,600 people in June 2020, according to CLT numbers.

June’s total in 2021 was just 53,000 passengers short of the airport’s June 2019 total of nearly 2.2 million people boarding planes at CLT.