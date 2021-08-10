Business
These are the most popular ZIP codes for house hunters in the Triangle by county
Leading real estate website Zillow tracks where house hunters are looking in markets across the United States, including in the Triangle, one of the most competitive markets in the country.
At The News & Observer’s request, Zillow ranked the most popular ZIP codes across Wake, Durham and Orange counties for home searches to see where home buyers are interested in living.
Zillow ranked the ZIP codes by comparing the median daily page views of listings in June for these areas. These are are the median home prices associated with that postal code and the Zillow Home Value Index, a seasonally adjusted typical home value for a given geography.
The region’s hottest ZIP codes for house hunters are primarily in suburban areas and all have houses priced at $360,000 and above, Zillow reported.
Here are the most popular ZIP codes, listed by county:
Most popular ZIP codes in Wake County
1. 27519, West Cary
This is the most popular ZIP code in the Raleigh-Cary metro area and in Wake County, according to Zillow. This include the Green Level West Road, Thomas Brooks Park, Mills School Park and Cary Park areas.
Median listing views: 449
Median home price: $514,987
Zillow Home Value Index: $335,526
2. 27540, Holly Springs
This ZIP code includes the entire town of Holly Springs.
Median listing views: 357
Median home price: $394,900
Zillow Home Value Index: $407,163
3. 27560, Morrisville
This area includes Research Triangle Park, Interstates 40 and 540 and Raleigh-Durham International Airport
Median listing views: 342
Median home price: $415,000
Zillow Home Value Index: $389,346
4. 27513, Central Cary
This area includes Downtown Cary, Fred G. Bond Metro Park, Prestonwood Country Club and Cary Senior High areas.
Median listing views: 333
Median home price: $441,450
Zillow Home Value Index: $422,154
5. 27502, Apex
This area contains the town of Apex and southeastern Jordan Lake area.
Median listing views: 317
Median home price: $405,000
Zillow Home Value Index: $420,633
Most popular ZIP codes in Durham County
1. 27713, South Durham
This is the most popular Zillow ZIP code in Durham County and the Durham-Chapel Hill metro area. It includes the Hope Valley, Southpoint and Old Chatham Golf Club areas, near Research Triangle Park.
Median listing views: 269
Median home price: $361,250
Zillow Home Value Index: $335,526
2. 27712, Northwest Durham
This area covers the Eno Valley and Country Club Heights areas.
Median listing views: 259
Median home price: $330,000
Zillow Home Value Index: $327,038
3. 27704, Northeast Durham
This area covers the I-85 corridor, Braggtown, Northgate Park and Falls Lake areas.
Median listing views: 224
Median home price: $265,500
Zillow Home Value Index: $248,004
4. 27703, East and Southeast Durham
This area covers Durham Technical Community College, Angier Avenue, Joyland and Bethesda areas.
Median listing views: 202
Median home price: $336,820
Zillow Home Value Index: $296,384
5. 27707, Southwest Durham
Contains Duke University and North Carolina Central University campus areas, Lakewood, Hope Valley and 15-501 corridor area.
Median listing views: 184
Median home price: $336,937
Zillow Home Value Index: $332,866
Most popular ZIP codes in Orange County
1. 27516, Central Chapel Hill
The most popular Zillow ZIP code in Orange County includes the University of North Carolina campus and surrounding areas, including Fordham and Durham-Chapel Hill boulevards.
Median listing views: 208
Median home price: $525,000
Zillow Home Value Index: $444,679
2. 27514, North and Central Chapel Hill
This covers the University of North Carolina campus, East Franklin and Rosemary Street areas as well as areas north of downtown.
Median listing views: 186
Median home price: $660,784
Zillow Home Value Index: $508,750
3. 27510, Carrboro
Median listing views: 184
Median home price: $369,900
Zillow Home Value Index: $343,456
4. 27517, South Chapel Hill
Contains Jordan Lake, Chatham Golf Club, Governors Club and Jordan Lake Golf Club areas.
Median listing views: 180
Median home price: $608,037
Zillow Home Value Index: $490,572
5. 27278, Hillsborough
Median listing views: 148
Median home price: $350,000
Zillow Home Value Index: $353,440
Comments