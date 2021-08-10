These are the most popular ZIP codes for house hunters in the Triangle by county

Leading real estate website Zillow tracks where house hunters are looking in markets across the United States, including in the Triangle, one of the most competitive markets in the country.

At The News & Observer’s request, Zillow ranked the most popular ZIP codes across Wake, Durham and Orange counties for home searches to see where home buyers are interested in living.

Zillow ranked the ZIP codes by comparing the median daily page views of listings in June for these areas. These are are the median home prices associated with that postal code and the Zillow Home Value Index, a seasonally adjusted typical home value for a given geography.

The region’s hottest ZIP codes for house hunters are primarily in suburban areas and all have houses priced at $360,000 and above, Zillow reported.

Here are the most popular ZIP codes, listed by county:

Most popular ZIP codes in Wake County

1. 27519, West Cary

This is the most popular ZIP code in the Raleigh-Cary metro area and in Wake County, according to Zillow. This include the Green Level West Road, Thomas Brooks Park, Mills School Park and Cary Park areas.

Median listing views: 449

Median home price: $514,987

Zillow Home Value Index: $335,526

A home listed for sale as of Aug. 5, 2021 at 1214 Bluff Oak Drive in Cary for $725,000 with five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and 3,715 square feet. Triangle MLS

2. 27540, Holly Springs

This ZIP code includes the entire town of Holly Springs.

Median listing views: 357

Median home price: $394,900

Zillow Home Value Index: $407,163

A home listed for sale as of Aug. 5, 2021 in Holly Springs at 109 Canford Way for $425,000 with three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2,409 square feet.

3. 27560, Morrisville

This area includes Research Triangle Park, Interstates 40 and 540 and Raleigh-Durham International Airport

Median listing views: 342

Median home price: $415,000

Zillow Home Value Index: $389,346

A home for sale as Aug. 6, 2021 in Morrisville at 1129 Pemberly Drive for $430,000 with four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 2,400 square feet.

4. 27513, Central Cary

This area includes Downtown Cary, Fred G. Bond Metro Park, Prestonwood Country Club and Cary Senior High areas.

Median listing views: 333

Median home price: $441,450

Zillow Home Value Index: $422,154

A home for sale as Aug. 6, 2021 in Cary at 106 South Woodshed Court for $325,000 with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and 3,764 square feet. Triangle MLS

5. 27502, Apex

This area contains the town of Apex and southeastern Jordan Lake area.

Median listing views: 317

Median home price: $405,000

Zillow Home Value Index: $420,633

A home for sale as Aug. 6, 2021 in Apex at 1119 Bungalow Park Drive for $275,000 with two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1,358 square feet. Triangle MLS

Most popular ZIP codes in Durham County

1. 27713, South Durham

This is the most popular Zillow ZIP code in Durham County and the Durham-Chapel Hill metro area. It includes the Hope Valley, Southpoint and Old Chatham Golf Club areas, near Research Triangle Park.

Median listing views: 269

Median home price: $361,250

Zillow Home Value Index: $335,526

A home listed for sale as of Aug. 5, 2021 in Durham at 1105 Seaton Road for $465,000 with five bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2,850 square feet. Triangle MLS

2. 27712, Northwest Durham

This area covers the Eno Valley and Country Club Heights areas.

Median listing views: 259

Median home price: $330,000

Zillow Home Value Index: $327,038

A home for sale as Aug. 6, 2021 in Durham at 4 Stoneglen Court for $1.1 million with three bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and 5,197 square feet. Triangle MLS

3. 27704, Northeast Durham

This area covers the I-85 corridor, Braggtown, Northgate Park and Falls Lake areas.

Median listing views: 224

Median home price: $265,500

Zillow Home Value Index: $248,004

A home for sale as Aug. 6, 2021 in Durham at 4 Serenity Court for $280,000 with three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1,850 square feet. Triangle MLS

4. 27703, East and Southeast Durham

This area covers Durham Technical Community College, Angier Avenue, Joyland and Bethesda areas.

Median listing views: 202

Median home price: $336,820

Zillow Home Value Index: $296,384

A home for sale as Aug. 6, 2021 in Durham at 1603 East Main Street for $350,000 with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1,967 square feet. Triangle MLS

5. 27707, Southwest Durham

Contains Duke University and North Carolina Central University campus areas, Lakewood, Hope Valley and 15-501 corridor area.

Median listing views: 184

Median home price: $336,937

Zillow Home Value Index: $332,866

A home for sale as Aug. 6, 2021 in Durham at 3632 Shrewsbury Street for $505,000 with three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2,334 square feet. Triangle MLS

Most popular ZIP codes in Orange County

1. 27516, Central Chapel Hill

The most popular Zillow ZIP code in Orange County includes the University of North Carolina campus and surrounding areas, including Fordham and Durham-Chapel Hill boulevards.

Median listing views: 208

Median home price: $525,000

Zillow Home Value Index: $444,679

A home listed for sale as of Aug. 5, 2021 in Chapel Hill at 210 Wild Turkey Trail for $675,000 with four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2,838 square feet. Triangle MLS

2. 27514, North and Central Chapel Hill

This covers the University of North Carolina campus, East Franklin and Rosemary Street areas as well as areas north of downtown.

Median listing views: 186

Median home price: $660,784

Zillow Home Value Index: $508,750

A home for sale as Aug. 6, 2021 in Chapel Hill at 2517 Foxwood Drive for $518,000 with four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 2,913 square feet. Triangle MLS

3. 27510, Carrboro

Median listing views: 184

Median home price: $369,900

Zillow Home Value Index: $343,456

A home for sale as Aug. 6, 2021 in Carrboro at 203 Lynn Drive for $280,000 with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1,614 square feet. Triangle MLS

4. 27517, South Chapel Hill

Contains Jordan Lake, Chatham Golf Club, Governors Club and Jordan Lake Golf Club areas.

Median listing views: 180

Median home price: $608,037

Zillow Home Value Index: $490,572

A home for sale as Aug. 6, 2021 in Chapel Hill at 90001 Hooey for $825,000 with three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 3,853 square feet.

5. 27278, Hillsborough

Median listing views: 148

Median home price: $350,000

Zillow Home Value Index: $353,440

A home for sale as Aug. 6, 2021 in Hillsborough at 539 Riddle Avenue for $245,000 with two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and 1,010 square feet. Triangle MLS