Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Business

Food trucks are back at the Charlotte airport overlook. Here’s the September line-up

Food trucks are back at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport overlook after months on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The airport released a schedule this week for food trucks at the overlook at 7300 Airport Overlook Drive in September.

The trucks first returned to the airport overlook, a popular plane-watching area, in July. The airport’s food truck program was launched in 2019.

The overlook is free and open to the public every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The airport will host food trucks at the overlook Fridays through Sundays. The airport has not indicated how long the program will last.

Marcus Choi with the city’s Aviation Department spearheaded the return of food trucks, starting with months of planning that began in January.

Afternoon Observer

Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We know how much everyone, from the community to the vendors, enjoy it,” Choi said in a statement in the airport’s August newsletter.

The airport overlook will eventually be closed and relocated, during the airport’s construction projects, including the airport’s fourth parallel runway. Construction on that runway is projected to start in 2024.

Overlook
Repicci’s Real Italian Food Truck at Charlotte Douglas International Airport overlook. Photo courtesy of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Airport overlook food truck schedule

Here’s the schedule for the overlook food trucks in September:

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sept. 4: Mustache Mikes (6-9 p.m.)

Sept. 5: Mustache Mikes (12-3 p.m.)

Sept. 10: Jus Taste (12-3 p.m.)

Mustache MIkes (6-9 p.m.)

Sept. 11: 716ers Food (12-3 p.m.)

Mustache Mikes (6-9 p.m.)

Sept. 12: Mustache Mikes (12-3 p.m.)

Sept. 17: 22 Street Kitchen (12-3 p.m.)

Mabry’s Que House (6-9 p.m.)

Sept. 18: Jus Taste (12-3 p.m.)

Sept. 19: Mustache Mikes (12-3 p.m.)

Sept. 25: Mustache Mikes (12-3 p.m.)

Sept. 26: Mustache Mikes (12-3 p.m.)

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Hannah Smoot
Hannah Smoot
Hannah Smoot covers business in Charlotte, focusing on health care, aviation and sports business. She has been covering COVID-19 in North Carolina since March 2020. She previously covered money and power at The Rock Hill Herald in South Carolina and is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Real Estate News

What to do if you can’t pay your loans during the pandemic

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service