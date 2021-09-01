Food trucks are back at the Charlotte airport overlook. Here’s the September line-up

Food trucks are back at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport overlook after months on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The airport released a schedule this week for food trucks at the overlook at 7300 Airport Overlook Drive in September.

The trucks first returned to the airport overlook, a popular plane-watching area, in July. The airport’s food truck program was launched in 2019.

The overlook is free and open to the public every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The airport will host food trucks at the overlook Fridays through Sundays. The airport has not indicated how long the program will last.

Marcus Choi with the city’s Aviation Department spearheaded the return of food trucks, starting with months of planning that began in January.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We know how much everyone, from the community to the vendors, enjoy it,” Choi said in a statement in the airport’s August newsletter.

The airport overlook will eventually be closed and relocated, during the airport’s construction projects, including the airport’s fourth parallel runway. Construction on that runway is projected to start in 2024.

Repicci’s Real Italian Food Truck at Charlotte Douglas International Airport overlook. Photo courtesy of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Airport overlook food truck schedule

Here’s the schedule for the overlook food trucks in September:

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ Sept. 4: Mustache Mikes (6-9 p.m.)

▪ Sept. 5: Mustache Mikes (12-3 p.m.)

▪ Sept. 10: Jus Taste (12-3 p.m.)

Mustache MIkes (6-9 p.m.)

▪ Sept. 11: 716ers Food (12-3 p.m.)

Mustache Mikes (6-9 p.m.)

▪ Sept. 12: Mustache Mikes (12-3 p.m.)

▪ Sept. 17: 22 Street Kitchen (12-3 p.m.)

Mabry’s Que House (6-9 p.m.)

▪ Sept. 18: Jus Taste (12-3 p.m.)

▪ Sept. 19: Mustache Mikes (12-3 p.m.)

▪ Sept. 25: Mustache Mikes (12-3 p.m.)

▪ Sept. 26: Mustache Mikes (12-3 p.m.)