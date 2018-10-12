After slashing expenses, Wells Fargo reports an increase in third-quarter profits

Wells Fargo said Friday its profit rose roughly 32 percent during the third quarter of this year from the same period a year ago, as the fourth-largest U.S. bank embattled by a series of scandals slashed its expenses.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo, which maintains its biggest employment hub in Charlotte, posted profit of $6 billion compared with $4.5 billion in third quarter of last year. Revenue was flat at $21.9 billion.

In a statement, CEO Tim Sloan touted the bank’s progress toward righting itself following scandals, which include revelations in 2016 that employees opened bogus accounts to meet high-pressure sales goals. The company is pushing to build a better Wells Fargo by focusing on risk management, customer service, innovation and other areas, Sloan said Friday.

Analysts have been keeping a close eye on Wells Fargo’s financial performance, as it strives to rebuild its reputation.

During the first half of this year, Wells Fargo’s revenue fell about 2 percent from the same period last year, while revenues rose at Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase. That decline at Wells follows post-scandal disclosures by the bank of additional consumer harm involving other parts of the company.

Amid such challenges, Wells Fargo has been looking to trim billions of dollars in costs.

Last month, CEO Tim Sloan disclosed that the bank expects to slash its employment by about 5 to 10 percent over the next three years, as part of a sweeping initiative to streamline the bank and make it more customer-focused.

The reduction would involve job cuts as well as attrition, Sloan said. Wells Fargo has refused to detail cuts by business line or location.

The Charlotte metro area is the bank’s largest employee hub, where it employs about 25,100 workers.

Wells Fargo joins JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup in kicking off third-quarter earnings season for the largest U.S. banks.

Charlotte-based Bank of America is scheduled to report its results on Monday.