Bank of America posts record profit following federal tax cuts

Bank of America said it made record profit in the last three months of 2018, as the Charlotte-based bank received a substantial boost from recent federal tax cuts.
On Wednesday, the bank reported its profit rose 208 percent in the fourth quarter to $7.3 billion. Without the tax cuts, profit still increased 39 percent.
In a statement, CEO Brian Moynihan touted his strategy of focusing on “responsible growth” at the bank.
“Our teammates worked for our customers and delivered solid loan and deposit growth, and other activity, while managing risk well,” he said.
Bank of America’s improved results come as the industry is being buoyed by the 2017 tax cuts, an improving U.S. economy and rising interest rates that have allowed banks to charge borrowers more.
Revenue rose at Bank of America 11 percent in the quarter from a year ago as it benefited from higher interest rates, which the Federal Reserve has been increasing.
The bank also cut its costs, as Moynihan, who took over in 2010, continues to focus on reducing expenses. Employment fell more than 2 percent from a year ago. The bank now says it employs 204,489.
Bank of Amercia becomes the latest large U.S. bank to report fourth quarter financial results.
On Monday, Citigroup kicked off bank earnings season, reporting profit of $4.3 billion, or $1.64 per share. That compared with a loss of $18.9 billion a year earlier as it took a charge tied to the 2017 federal tax overhaul.
On Wednesday, San Francisco-based Wells Fargo, which has a large presence in Charlotte, said it made $6.1 billion in profit, down 1 percent from a year ago. Revenue fell at Wells, which has been struggling to recover from a 2016 scandal involving unauthorized customer accounts.
Also Wednesday, New York’s JPMorgan Chase reported record profit of $7.1 billion, up 67 percent from a year earlier.
Bank of America employs about 15,000 workers in the Charlotte metro area.
