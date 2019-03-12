Wells Fargo under bipartisan fire at congressional hearing over its practices, scandals

Wells Fargo came under blistering congressional scrutiny Tuesday in the wake of a series of consumer-related scandals.

The bank engaged in an “egregious pattern of consumer abuses,” U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters said at the outset of a hearing she is chairing regarding the fourth-largest U.S. bank.

Tim Sloan’s appearance before the House Committee on Financial Services marks the second time he has testified on Capitol Hill over problems at the bank following revelations in 2016 that bankers opened as many as 3.5 million unauthorized accounts to meet high-pressure sales goals. Since then, Wells Fargo has struggled to fix its image as it’s disclosed harming customers in other areas of the company.

“The past few years have represented a difficult chapter in Wells Fargo’s storied history,” Sloan, 58, said in prepared remarks. He noted that the bank has worked to address “root causes” of its problems. “As a result, Wells Fargo is a better bank than it was three years ago.”

Committeee members remained skeptical.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, the ranking Republican on the committee, noted that after one scandal has erupted at Wells Fargo another followed. “Since 2016 the bank has entered into settlements with every single one of its federal regulators,” McHenry said.

“The bank’s behavior has real-world consequences,” he said. “Our constituents should be able to trust their own bank.”

At one point, McHenry, whose district includes the Charlotte metro area, asked Sloan, “Is this the end of scandal at Wells?”

“There’s nothing else that I’m aware of that we haven’t disclosed,” Sloan said.

Waters, a Democrat who became head of the committee in January, has been a frequent Wells Fargo critic and represents San Francisco-based Wells Fargo’s home state. In a tweet Monday, Waters said she “will be confronting Wells Fargo” during the hearing. Waters told Sloan at the hearing that the bank was “too big to manage” and noted revelations of customer harm that have been disclosed since he became CEO.



“You’ve not been able to keep Wells Fargo out of trouble,” she said. “Why should Wells Fargo continue to be the size that it is?” Sloan said he believed the bank was serving its 70 million customers very effectively and he reiterated the changes the bank has made since he took over. McHenry asked Sloan whether the bank might disclose more instances of consumer abuses in the future. “I can’t promise you perfection,” Sloan said. But, he said, the bank has made “substantive” changes that will prevent problems from occurring “as best we can.” ‘You don’t get it’ In one pointed exchange, Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., pointed out that Wells Fargo was given a rare double downgrade in 2017 by a regulator for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act. The act, created by Congress in 1977, requires banks to make loans in the communities where they do business, including low- and moderate-income neighborhoods. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, in its latest findings on Wells’ compliance with the act, downgraded the bank to “needs to improve” due to previously issued regulatory consent orders. That’s the second-lowest of four ratings. Meeks asked Sloan if he thought the downgrade was appropriate. Sloan said no. “Well, then you don’t get it,” Meeks said. “He doesn’t get it,” Waters said.

Legislative scrutiny

The hearing comes as Wells Fargo, which has a large presence in Charlotte, remains under intense scrutiny from federal authorities and lawmakers in the wake of the 2016 scandal and newer instances of customer harm.

Such abuses caused the Federal Reserve to impose an unprecedented cap on Wells Fargo’s growth last year, a restriction that remains in effect.

The scandals have battered the bank’s stock and impacted its business. Last year, it reported only a 1 percent increase in annual profit after agreeing to billions of dollars in fines as it recovers from its problems.

The hearing, “Holding Megabanks Accountable: An Examination of Wells Fargo’s Pattern of Consumer Abuses,” illustrates the ongoing federal scrutiny of Wells Fargo more than two years after the 2016 sales scandal.

That matter involved Wells employees opening as many as 3.5 million deposit and credit card accounts without customer permission to meet aggressive sales goals. The scandal led to the retirement of CEO John Stumpf, who was replaced by Sloan, a company insider.

Stumpf retired nearly two weeks after his grilling before that committee, which was chaired by Texas Republican Jeb Hensarling.

When Sloan testified over the scandal in 2017, it was before the Senate Banking Committee.

Sloan’s prepared testimony is a strong start, “but what really matters is how he responds to the attacks that will be coming (Tuesday)” Jaret Seiberg, a Washington, D.C., bank analyst with Cowen and Company, wrote in a report Monday.

“Sloan could intensify the legislative scrutiny if he is seen as evasive or insincere,” he wrote.

Workers: Sales pressure persists





The hearing also comes the day after the release of a report in which Wells Fargo workers claim they still face a high-pressure sales environment at the bank.

The findings were released by the Committee for Better Banks, a New York-based coalition of industry employees who push for better working conditions at banks.

“It doesn’t feel like they’ve changed much of anything, to be honest,” one of the employees, Meggan Halvorson, said in a statement.





“I still feel pressure to rush through transactions in order to keep up with productivity and pressure from sales and management,” said Halvorson, who works in Wells’ wealth division in Minnesota.

Wells Fargo contends that it’s made progress toward turning itself around, and that it’s committed to making things right for its customers and earning back the public’s trust.

Sloan, in his remarks, pointed to steps such as the addition of seven new members to the bank’s board over the past two and a half years. “Solving past problems is not enough,” he said. “We are equally committed to preventing new problems from developing.”

This is a developing story.