BB&T and SunTrust announced that they agreed to merge. As a result, will these fields and arenas be renamed?

Truist.

That’s the name BB&T and SunTrust on Wednesday said they’ve chosen for the bank they plan to create and headquarter in Charlotte.

The initial social media response was not kind. Here’s a look at what some people had to say on Twitter.

Instantly, a case study in corporate stupidity and arrogance that rivals New Coke. Who would trust people this dumb with their money? — Brent Gilroy (@brentgilroy) June 12, 2019

Truist Bank is the name of the merged SunTrust and BB&T ... I'm no branding expert but that is "Worstest" thing I think they could come up with. https://t.co/z7R0e49GtZ — Bo Simmons (@bosimmons) June 12, 2019

Dumb — SNB (@therealstubarn) June 12, 2019

I'm sure they focus-grouped this to death, and THIS is what they came up with? Truist? Please tell me it won't be Truist Park. Please tell me this. https://t.co/5rjBrjtfp5 — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) June 12, 2019

If it were a rappers name, I’d be all for it. — Stephen (@sjbftmlsc) June 12, 2019

MILLIONS of dollars to come up with “Truist” as the new name for BB&T & SunTrust pic.twitter.com/G2WyWvKZf1 — Ryan Jennings (@Jennings_13) June 12, 2019

Not sure how to pronounce it , which gets it off to a bad start. But I’m sure they’ll stick with it and I’ll get used to it. — Sadler Barnhardt (@BuzSadler) June 12, 2019

How is "Truist" even correctly pronounced?? — Pic (@picatoe9) June 12, 2019

obviously developed in a Land of Corporate Stupid agency conference room. — Keith Larson (@TheLarsonPage) June 12, 2019

The new company created by the merger of BB&T and SunTrust will be called Truist Financial, proving yet again that the real industry most ripe for disruption is the corporate-name consulting business. — Nate Becker (@natebecker) June 12, 2019