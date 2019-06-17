Truliant sues the banks behind Truist name, claiming copyright infringement

Public gives comments on proposed merger between BB&T and SunTrust Members of the Federal Reserve and FDIC listen to comments on the planned merger of BB&T and SunTrust Banks at the Charlotte branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Members of the Federal Reserve and FDIC listen to comments on the planned merger of BB&T and SunTrust Banks at the Charlotte branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

Truliant Federal Credit Union said on Monday it filed a copyright-infringement lawsuit over Truist, the name of the bank to be formed from a proposed merger of BB&T and SunTrust Banks.

Truliant, which is based in Winston-Salem and has 13 branches in the Charlotte area, said the suit has been filed in federal court in North Carolina. The Truliant brand name has been in use since 1999 and is a federally registered trademark, Truliant said in a press release.

“This is a clear infringement on our name, and their proximity to our main business region will confuse consumers and undermine the trust we have built in our institution,” Truliant President Todd Hall said in a statement.

BB&T does not comment on pending litigation, BB&T spokesman David White said Monday afternoon.

“The companies conducted a rigorous process to research, select and secure the new name,” he said, referring to BB&T and SunTrust.

When BB&T and SunTrust announced their new name last week, they said they went through “thousands of names” and Truist “was clearly a winner.”

Regulatory approvals are still needed for the merger, which is expected to form a bank that will be headquartered in Charlotte.

This is a developing story.