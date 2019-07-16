Wells Fargo reports higher profits, flat revenue amid CEO search

Bank of America and Wells Fargo are on different paths. What does it mean for Charlotte? Bank of America and Wells Fargo, are the two biggest banks in Charlotte. However, the two banks are completely different. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bank of America and Wells Fargo, are the two biggest banks in Charlotte. However, the two banks are completely different.

Wells Fargo reported higher profits but flat revenue in the second quarter of 2019 as the bank works to combat public scrutiny over a series of scandals.

The bank reported a profit of $6.2 billion in the second quarter of 2019, a 19% increase from the previous year. But its revenue of $21.6 billion stayed the same.

Wells Fargo’s troubles started in 2016, with accusations that its employees opened millions of unauthorized customer accounts to reach aggressive sales goals. The bank has disclosed more customer harm since then, in areas such as mortgage and auto lending, foreign exchange, wealth management and add-on products like identity theft protection.

The bank has said it expects to remain under a Federal Reserve cap that limits its growth through the end of the year.

Tim Sloan, who was promoted amid the 2016 scandal, stepped down as CEO and president of the bank in March. The bank’s board named general counsel Allen Parker as interim CEO and president.

Wells Fargo is headquartered in San Francisco, but maintains its largest hub in Charlotte, where it employs around 25,700 in the region.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.