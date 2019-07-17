Bank of America’s profits jump to $7.3 billion despite looming interest rate cuts

Bank of America and Wells Fargo are on different paths. What does it mean for Charlotte? Bank of America and Wells Fargo, are the two biggest banks in Charlotte. However, the two banks are completely different. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bank of America and Wells Fargo, are the two biggest banks in Charlotte. However, the two banks are completely different.

Bank of America earned a higher-than-expected profit in the second quarter of 2019, even as banks face oncoming headwinds from lower interest rates and slowing economic growth.

The bank, which has its headquarters in Charlotte, reported Wednesday that its profit was $7.3 billion in the second quarter, an increase of 8% from the same period last year.

Its revenue saw a smaller boost, jumping 2% to $23.1 billion.

The results come as the Federal Reserve is expected to pause on future rate hikes, or even decrease rates. The Fed has been raising interest rates for around three years after cutting them to close to zero to help the U.S. economy recover from the financial crisis.

Higher interest rates have allowed lenders to charge borrowers more. Lower rates, along with decelerating economic growth, could impact banks’ performances.

The bank’s CEO, Brian Moynihan, who took over in 2010, has also been working to cut costs at the bank, which became bloated after decades of acquisitions.