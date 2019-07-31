Japanese financial service company opens a Charlotte office. It plans to hire 300

The parent company of Union Bank has opened an East Coast hub in Charlotte and plans to hire 300 people. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Americas Holding company of Japan-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Services Group said the office, at 615 S. College St., would house its operations and technology and risk management groups for the Americas, among other functions.

The company said in the release it plans to hire local talent. In the release, Chris Higgins, chief information and operations officer for MUFG Americas Holding Corporation and Union Bank, cited Charlotte’s proximity to colleges and universities as a way to recruit for those jobs.

“This region is known for having a talented labor pool that is skilled in financial services and technology innovation and modernization, and we are looking to invest in this valuable resource,” Higgins said in the release.

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has $339.7 billion in assets, as of March 31, according to the release. MUFG Union Bank, North America operates 351 branches, the release said — including retail bank branches on the West Coast and commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia.

