Bank of America posts $5.5 billion profit, frees money set aside for COVID defaults

Bank of America made a $5.5 billion profit in the fourth quarter, according to the bank’s Tuesday earnings report, a sign of resilience for the Charlotte-based bank and for Wall Street as banks broadly bucked the effects of the deadliest period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue in the fourth quarter was $20.1 billion, down from $22.3 billion for the same quarter last year for Bank of America.

Interests rates are still near zero, a move from federal policymakers intended to boost the economy, meaning that bank earnings are going to be constrained no matter the economic environment. Bucking the effect of interest rates, strong growth on the bank’s digital platforms and more fees coming from the bank’s dealmakers bolstered the quarter.

Bank of America also released $828 million it had set aside to handle potential losses on loans due to the pandemic. Much of that money was released due to an improving economic outlook. The bank had set aside over $8 billion in 2020 to prepare for bad loans.

“The latest stimulus package, continued progress on vaccines, and our talented teammates — who performed well helping their customers through this crisis — position us well as the recovery continues,” CEO Brian Moynihan said in a statement.

The bank, which employs 16,000 in Charlotte, is now going to restart buying up its own shares after the fourth quarter. CFO Paul Donofrio said that Bank of America will give its shareholders a total $4.8 billion, including dividends, in the first quarter of 2021.

