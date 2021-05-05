Wells Fargo pledges $3.2 million toward economic mobility, racial equity in Charlotte

Wells Fargo is giving $3.2 million to JCSU, United Way, CPCC and other community groups to promote economic mobility and racial equity. File photo

Wells Fargo is giving $3.2 million to organizations in Charlotte in an effort to promote economic mobility and racial equity, the bank said Wednesday.

Wells Fargo’s CEO, Charlie Scharf, is expected to announce the awards at an event Wednesday afternoon at Johnson C. Smith University that will also feature Gov. Roy Cooper, U.S. Rep. Alma Adams and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

In addition to racial equity and economic mobility, the bank said the grants will help support minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.

Wells Fargo’s contributions include:

▪ $1 million to JCSU, a historically Black college

▪ $1 million to United Way of Central Carolinas

▪ A $625,000 “Open for Business” grant to Central Piedmont Community College’s Small Business Resource Center

In a news release, Scharf referenced the uneven economic recovery from COVID-19 that has hit Black and brown communities disproportionately.

“Wells Fargo is being intentional about supporting a more inclusive economic recovery, with a focus on racial and social equity, economic mobility and investments in low- and moderate-income communities,” he said in the release.

Wells Fargo said the donations were announced in part to help celebrate the return of the Wells Fargo Championship. The championship, a PGA tour event, is taking place this week in Charlotte after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The San Francisco-based bank has its largest employment hub in Charlotte.

In the release, JCSU president Clarence Armbrister said the money from Wells Fargo will help provide resources for students majoring in business to prepare them for the workforce, and for student entrepreneurs.

“It is heartbreaking when access to higher education is denied to students who have the academic ability and desire, but lack the financial means to pursue a college degree,” he said in the release. “Gifts like this will change that dynamic and improve the economic mobility of those students.”

This story will be updated.