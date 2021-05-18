Banking

Bank of America will raise its minimum wage for third time in 3 years

Bank of America will raise its minimum hourly wage to $25 by 2025, CEO Brian Moynihan said Tuesday.
Bank of America will raise its minimum hourly wage to $25 by 2025, CEO Brian Moynihan said Tuesday. David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer

Bank of America will raise its minimum hourly wage to $25 by 2025, CEO Brian Moynihan said on CNN Tuesday morning.

The raise will cost the Charlotte-based bank “a few hundred million dollars a year,” Moynihan said, calling the wage raise “an investment in our teammates.”

The bank had previously raised its minimum wage to $20 last year, a year earlier than previously announced. The decision to move that schedule forward was in part in reaction to the pandemic, Moynihan said on CNN.

And in 2019, the bank had raised the minimum wage to $17.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Hannah Smoot
Hannah Smoot
Hannah Smoot covers business in Charlotte, focusing on health care, aviation and sports business. She has been covering COVID-19 in North Carolina since March 2020. She previously covered money and power at The Rock Hill Herald in South Carolina and is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service