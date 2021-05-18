Bank of America will raise its minimum wage for third time in 3 years

Bank of America will raise its minimum hourly wage to $25 by 2025, CEO Brian Moynihan said Tuesday. The Charlotte Observer

Bank of America will raise its minimum hourly wage to $25 by 2025, CEO Brian Moynihan said on CNN Tuesday morning.

The raise will cost the Charlotte-based bank “a few hundred million dollars a year,” Moynihan said, calling the wage raise “an investment in our teammates.”

The bank had previously raised its minimum wage to $20 last year, a year earlier than previously announced. The decision to move that schedule forward was in part in reaction to the pandemic, Moynihan said on CNN.

And in 2019, the bank had raised the minimum wage to $17.

