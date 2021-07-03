Truist works to open its first branch in uptown Charlotte and is making plans for more

Truist, the Charlotte-based combination of BB&T and SunTrust, has plans to open a branch in its uptown headquarters in early 2022. DAVID T. FOSTER III

Soon, the top of Truist Center won’t be the only place you can spot the company’s new logo in uptown Charlotte.

The bank has plans to open an uptown branch in the same building as its headquarters at 214 N. Tryon St., the bank confirmed Friday.

But it likely won’t be customers’ first look at a Truist-branded branch. The bank plans to convert all of the existing SunTrust and BB&T branches to Truist by February 2022, Truist said.

SunTrust and BB&T combined to form Truist in 2019, and chose Charlotte as its headquarters city.

The new Tryon Street branch should be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2022, the bank said.

There aren’t any official renderings or design plans for the new branch yet — Truist said it’s still in the early stages of planning the new location.

But customers can likely expect a lot less SunTrust blue and BB&T burgundy and a lot more “Truist purple.”

Last January, the bank formally unveiled the branding for its new name, including the horizontal “T” logo that Charlotteans can now spot on the city’s skyline.

Branch branding is one of several switches the bank is making as it transitions the two former banks to the singular Truist name.

Customers can expect their banking apps, ATMs and debit cards to switch signage as the bank continues rolling out the transition, according to the bank’s website.