Feds fine Wells Fargo $250 million for ‘unsafe or unsound’ home lending practices

Wells Fargo bank was fined $250 million by federal OCC regulators over deficiencies in its home lending loss mitigation program and violations of a consent order. File photo

Wells Fargo has been fined $250 million by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for unsafe or unsound practices in the bank’s home lending business, according to news releases from the bank and the agency Thursday.

The OCC imposed the penalty on the bank for engaging in “unsafe or unsound practice(s) related to material deficiencies regarding the Bank’s loss mitigation activities” and violations of a 2018 consent order issued by the agency, according to OCC documents.

The OCC also issued a cease and desist order against Wells Fargo. The order restricts the bank from acquiring certain third-party residential mortgage servicing and requires the bank to ensure that borrowers are not transferred out of the bank’s loan portfolio until remediation is provided, according to an OCC press release.

The OCC said it issued the order based on the bank’s failure to establish an effective home lending loss mitigation program.

This is a developing story

