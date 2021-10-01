Trouble with Bank of America online banking today? You’re not alone.

Some Bank of America customers had trouble accessing their online banking accounts on Friday morning. The bank confirmed it was aware of the issue. AP

If you had trouble accessing your online account with Bank of America on Friday morning, you’re not alone — many customers reported issues with mobile and online banking.

The bank told the Observer it was aware that some customers were “experiencing slowness” as they tried to access their account information on Friday and said it was working to improve the situation as soon as possible.

Some Bank of America customers had difficulty accessing their online banking accounts on Friday. This message was displayed on the bank’s website.

Around 12:30 p.m., the bank said most customers were able to log in with no issues. Customer information remains safe and secure, it said. But at 1 p.m., some users were still having trouble with their accounts.

More than 10,000 customers reported problems with the bank’s online and mobile services Friday morning, according to website Downdetector, which tracks real-time status and outage information for a variety of online and mobile services.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On social media, several customers raised concerns that they couldn’t access their accounts.

Me coming to Twitter to confirm the Bank of America app is down : pic.twitter.com/q2yEt1D6lr — cesar (@jebaiting) October 1, 2021

“@BofA_Help Hey, is online banking down or something? cant get into the website or app.” one user tweeted at the bank’s help account at around 10 a.m.

Others expressed annoyance that the issue occurred on the first day of the month, when many have bills due or paychecks to cash.

“Bank Of America app is down and my rent is due today,” one user wrote.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Bank Of America app is down and my rent is due today pic.twitter.com/OcKXxDrsN3 — ◟̽◞̽ 369 (@tracetrace__) October 1, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.