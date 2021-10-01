Banking
Trouble with Bank of America online banking today? You’re not alone.
If you had trouble accessing your online account with Bank of America on Friday morning, you’re not alone — many customers reported issues with mobile and online banking.
The bank told the Observer it was aware that some customers were “experiencing slowness” as they tried to access their account information on Friday and said it was working to improve the situation as soon as possible.
Around 12:30 p.m., the bank said most customers were able to log in with no issues. Customer information remains safe and secure, it said. But at 1 p.m., some users were still having trouble with their accounts.
More than 10,000 customers reported problems with the bank’s online and mobile services Friday morning, according to website Downdetector, which tracks real-time status and outage information for a variety of online and mobile services.
On social media, several customers raised concerns that they couldn’t access their accounts.
“@BofA_Help Hey, is online banking down or something? cant get into the website or app.” one user tweeted at the bank’s help account at around 10 a.m.
Others expressed annoyance that the issue occurred on the first day of the month, when many have bills due or paychecks to cash.
“Bank Of America app is down and my rent is due today,” one user wrote.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
