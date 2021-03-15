Council OK’s mixed-use development to help transform area near south Charlotte’s Park Road

Charlotte City Council approved plans Monday night for offices, retail, apartments and hotel rooms on an 8.5-acre site near Park Road in south Charlotte. Courtesy of Levine Properties

Charlotte City Council approved plans Monday night that will bring new life to a large site near Park Road that houses an aging office building.

Council members unanimously approved a zoning change that allows for up to 327,000 square feet of offices, 7,500 square feet of retail, 120 hotel rooms, a parking deck and as many as 250 apartments.

The development from Charlotte-based Levine Properties, run by longtime Charlotte developer Daniel Levine, includes renovations to the existing 147,000-square foot office building, which dates to the early 1980s. An additional 180,000 square foot of new office space is also planned, according to a news release from Levine Properties Monday evening.

In addition, the firm is planning to build open space along Hedgemore Drive.

“This is an exciting mixed-use project that will transform the Park Road submarket by bringing a little bit of everything to the neighborhood,” Levine said in the news release.

Levine and Washington, D.C.-based Akridge first announced plans to redevelop the existing nine-story office building into One Montford Park in late 2019. Levine filed the rezoning petition for the 8.5-acre site last year.

The area around Park Road Shopping Center has seen an influx of investment in recent years. The Levine site is near two apartment complexes that have been built in the last few years, Novel Montford Park and Link Apartments Montford.

The project also includes renovations to the existing office building that dates to 1981, which were first announced in late 2019. Courtesy of Gensler