Long-vacant Dilworth property sold for $5.1 million, paving the way for redevelopment

The long-vacant Epicurean site in Dilworth was sold for $5.1 million, the next step in the redevelopment plans.

A real estate company has purchased the long-vacant Epicurean Restaurant site in Dilworth for $5.1 million, bringing plans to redevelop it one step closer to reality.

A corporate entity affiliated with Selwyn Property Group co-founder Grey Poole bought the 1-acre property this week from the family company that has owned it for years, property records show. The sale was first reported by the Charlotte Ledger newsletter.

The site once housed the renowned Epicurean Restaurant until it closed in the 1990s and was demolished.

Charlotte City Council approved plans late last year from Selwyn Property Group to build up to either 80,000 square feet of office space or 170 residential units. The zoning change also allowed for up to 10,000 square feet of retail space.

Poole did not immediately return a request for comment.

The site, at East Boulevard and Scott Avenue, once housed the renowned Epicurean Restaurant until it closed in the 1990s and was demolished. More recently, pumpkin patches and Christmas tree farms and food trucks were located there.

But it’s surrounded by a stretch of Dilworth that is changing rapidly. Across the street, the new Latta Pavilion owners announced improvements to the exterior of the site in 2019. And Winston-Salem developer Summit Healthcare Group plans to build a five-story office building on three lots it owns along East Boulevard between Scott Avenue and Fountain View Street.