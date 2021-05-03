Construction on the latest bank tower in the Charlotte skyline is now complete

Construction on the 26-story Ally Charlotte Center is officially complete, developer Crescent Communities said. Ally Financial will start moving into the building in the next few months. Courtesy of Crescent Communities

Construction on the newest bank tower in Charlotte is officially complete, the developer said Monday, the latest in a slew of projects reshaping the southern portion of uptown.

Charlotte-based Crescent Communities announced in a release that it has finished building the 26-story skyscraper at 601 South Tryon Street. The building’s anchor tenant, Detroit-based Ally Financial, will start to move 2,100 full-time employees into the new offices over the coming months, according to the release. The financial services firm will move workers in phases through early 2022.

The building, Ally Charlotte Center, has 750,000 square feet of office space, around 30,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, a 1,400-space parking garage and a public plaza.

The project also includes a 381-room JW Marriott hotel, which is slated to open in July. Ahead of the opening, the hotel said Monday it is looking to hire 300 people to work largely in food and beverage roles. The hotel will feature two restaurants and a rooftop bar, as well as 22,000 square feet of event space.

The high-rise and hotel are the latest additions to the wave of new development in the Stonewall Street corridor. Lincoln Harris is developing a 10-acre, two-block project across from the Ally building. Bank of America moved into a 33-story tower on the site, Deloitte will anchor an 18-story building and Honeywell’s new headquarters is underway there.

Jeff Brown, CEO of Ally Financial, said in a statement the facility is an asset to Charlotte’s “vibrant” center city.

“I have to imagine even Hugh McColl is impressed with the dramatic growth that continues along Tryon Street,” he said.