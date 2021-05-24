SouthPark shopping center plans include office tower where movie theater now sits

SouthPark could lose its Regal movie theater, to be replaced with an office tower.

Charlotte-based real estate developer Lincoln Harris plans to submit rezoning plans to the city this week to redevelop part of Phillips Place shopping center, company spokeswoman Ryan Ramey confirmed Monday. The plan includes building a 10-story office tower and parking deck where the 10-screen Regal movie theater is located at 6911 Phillips Place Court.

“Initial plans call for a beautifully designed building that will match the elegance of the newly renovated Phillips Place,” Lincoln Harris said in a statement to the Observer on Monday. “We have been in communications with Regal Cinemas throughout this process, as they still have term left on their lease, and we will continue to communicate with them while city planners evaluate our proposed development.”

No other details were available Monday afternoon. The Charlotte Ledger first reported the proposal.

Officials with Regal did not immediately respond for comment.

About Phillips Place

The 163,000-square-foot mixed-use center on Fairview Road, a quarter of a mile from SouthPark mall, has 26 retail stores and restaurants, according to the Phillips Place website.

The center, which opened in 1997, has undergone other recent changes, including the opening last spring of RH Charlotte, The Gallery at Phillips Place (formerly Restoration Hardware). The three-story, 50,000-square-foot home gallery store at 6903 Phillips Place Court opened with SouthPark’s first rooftop bar.

City Council approved Lincoln Harris’ other improvement plans for Phillips Place in 2017, the Observer previously reported.

Two years ago, Lincoln Harris said it was adding the Loop at Phillips Place. The pedestrian walkway connects with other SouthPark destinations.

Phillips Place was the city’s first mixed-use center proposed in the early 1990s.

About Regal

Regal Phillips Place reopened this month after being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Regal has three other theaters in Charlotte theaters and several others in the region.

The Knoxville-based company last year permanently closed two theaters in the Charlotte area.

Last May, Regal said it would not reopen the 73-year-old Regal Manor Twin on Providence Road in Myers Park.

In February, Regal Ballantyne Village closed to make way turn the about 50,000-square-foot space on two floors into office space.