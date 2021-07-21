The newest addition to the Charlotte skyline just opened near Bank of America Stadium

A 29-story, all-glass tower, situated between Truist Field and Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte, opened on Wednesday.

FNB Tower — a mixed-used development with luxury high-rise apartments, office space, retail and a sky-deck terrace — will be the regional headquarters for Pittsburgh-based First National Bank.

FNB offices will occupy more than 40,000 square feet of the 420,000-square-foot tower, Dominion Realty Partners announced in a news release. It’s at 401 S. Graham St. in Third Ward.

Dominion Realty partnered with New York Life Real Estate Investors, part of New York Life Insurance Co., on the development.

“Opening the tower is a celebration of our continued growth and investment in Charlotte and throughout North Carolina and is especially meaningful following the challenges presented by the pandemic,” said Vincent Delie Jr., chairman, president and CEO of F.N.B. Corp. and First National Bank.

FNB has about 90 branches in the Carolinas, including in Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Triad.

The Charlotte tower is intended for FNB’s regional leadership team, as well as departments for commercial banking, retail and mortgage banking, wealth management, private banking and insurance.

Construction on the environmentally-friendly uptown tower began in January 2019 and created more than 2,250 jobs. The building is designed to earn both LEED Certification and Three Green Globes, which rates projects on sustainability and wellness criteria.

“These certifications help ensure that tenants, both commercial and residential, are living and working in an environment where clean (and) healthy air and water are paramount,” Dominion Realty said.

Dominion Realty is also opening offices in the tower. Just over 30% of the total office space, which features 10-foot ceilings and open floor plans, is pre-leased.

The new building has an eight-level parking deck and is also home to 196 luxury smart unit apartments, Dominion Realty said. Amenities include green-certified units, stainless appliances, quartz counter tops and custom closets, plus an outdoor patio, pool area, fireplaces and grill area.

The FNB Tower underway in uptown Charlotte at 401 South Graham Street. The building “topped off” recently, marking the completion of vertical construction. Courtesy of Foundry Commercial