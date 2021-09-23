$60 million investment to add 3 buildings for West Charlotte office and retail project

Third & Urban is expanding the Lower Tuck office and retail project with the purchase three more buildings in West Charlotte. Construction of four buildings in the first phase of the development finished this month. Third & Urban

A west Charlotte retail and office space project just grew by three buildings and a $60-million investment.

Developer Third & Urban announced in a news release it is expanding the Lower Tuck “campus-sized community” with a $60 million investment in three new buildings at 926 and 1100 Tuckaseegee Road and 1026 Jay St.

The cost of the buildings was $23 million, according to the company, and improvements are expected to cost about $37 million.

Tenants already there include Not Just Coffee and Hygge Coworking, both at Jay Street.

The deal adds 130,000 square feet of space to the overall $140 million mixed-use project that started this summer in the Seversville, Wesley Heights and Enderly Park neighborhoods. The development is less than 2 miles from uptown.

The first phase started with an $80 million redevelopment of four warehouse buildings at 929 Jay St. and 1018 Jay St. and 800 Gesco St. and 835 Gesco St. for adaptive-reuse of old warehouses, according to Third & Urban.

Construction on that 260,000 square feet of space began in the summer and finished this month. Tenant lease negotiations are under way, Third & Urban said.

“We’ve got some really cool stuff in the works, which we think will grow Lower Tuck into a destination and community gathering place,” Pierce Lancaster, managing partner at Third & Urban said in a statement.

CBRE helped close the deal on 1026 Jay St. and 1100 Tuckaseegee Road, while 926 Tuckaseegee Road was a separate, off-market transaction. Third & Urban is working with JLL and Thrift Commercial Real Estate Services to lease the office and retail space.

Based in Atlanta, Third & Urban has more than 1.2 million square feet of office, retail and residential space in the Southeast. The firm has developed more than $300 million in urban projects.

