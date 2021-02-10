Historic movie theater near Charlotte set to get a million-dollar makeover

The city of Kannapolis will begin $1.1 million in renovations at the Gem Theatre, the oldest single-screen movie theater with balcony seating in the U.S. City of Kannapolis

A historic movie theater in the Charlotte area is temporarily closing, but it’s not coronavirus related.

The city of Kannapolis will begin $1.1 million in renovations at the Gem Theatre, the oldest single-screen movie theater with balcony seating in the country. The Gem opened in December 1936.

The city purchased the theater property in 2015 as part of its Downtown Revitalization Project. But the theater itself is owned and operated by Steve Morris.

“This is one of our most significant historical landmarks and our goal is to ensure it remains an integral part of our new downtown,” said Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant, in a statement.

The theater will be closed during the renovations, which includes restoring the historic marquee, the city said. It will close after the 7 p.m. showing of the latest Liam Neeson movie, “The Marksman,” on Thursday. The Gem is expected to reopen in time for the summer movie season.

The Gem temporarily closed because of COVID-19 in March and reopened in October when North Carolina moved into Phase 3, allowing movie theaters to reopen at limited capacity.

Some movie theaters reopened briefly only to close again because of COVID-related issues like low attendance and limited new releases.

Charlotte-based Stone Theatres opened its Indian Land, S.C., location in late August only to close a few weeks later. National theater chain Regal opened North Carolina theaters only days before closing all of its locations again.

Theater renovations

There are three projects in the renovation plan: adding handicap accessible, first-floor restrooms, a new air and heat system and restoring the marquee.

“These renovations will ensure that the next generation of moviegoers in the city can experience first run new movies in a beautiful historic treasure,” Morris said in a statement.

More event space for parties also will be added, along with an exit corridor to relieve lobby congestion.

The 1936 marquee restoration includes replacing neon lighting to include the original blue color, according to the city.

About the Gem

The family-friendly movie theater shows one movie nightly, and has seating for up to 900 people. Tickets cost $5 for adults and $4 for children, according to its website.

Morris previously told the Observer that the Gem had seen a 10% attendance increase in 2019. “We’re kind of a destination,” Morris said at the time.

The Gem Theatre is on the National Register of Historic Places. After a fire in 1942, it was rebuilt and reopened in 1948.

The movie theater also has hosted performers like Roy Rogers, Jimmy Pickens and the Grand Ole Opry, and the Avett Brothers.