Shake Shack details upcoming opening date, other plans for its Huntersville site

Shake Shack, known for it’s burgers, is opening a new store in Huntersville at Birkdale Landing.

Shake Shack will be opening its latest Charlotte-area location next week in Huntersville, the popular burger place said Friday.

The 3,200-square-foot restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday at 16633 Birkdale Commons Parkway in Birkdale Landing, across from Birkdale Village.

The New York City-based “roadside” burger stand is also known for its hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. The Huntersville Shake Shack will open with a limited menu serving those classics and rolling in more menu items in the coming weeks.

The Huntersville Shack will open at limited capacity because of the pandemic, but also has outdoor seating and pickup options. Orders through its web and app are available for pickup at the drive-thru, walk-up window, curbside or inside on the pickup-up shelves.

Shake Shack will donate $1 for every sandwich sold on opening day to Bags of Hope, which helps more than 500 students in 23 schools in the Lake Norman, Southern Iredell County and the Charlotte area.

Several years in Charlotte

Shake Shack opened its first Charlotte restaurant three years ago on East Woodlawn Road in Park Road Shopping Center.

Other stores are open at Rea Road in Blakeney shopping center and Camden Road in South End, as well as at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Birkdale Landing is a newly developed retail and office project, just north of Charlotte off of Interstate 77, that will include a two-story office building and several retailers.