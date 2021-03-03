Bojangles heads north to debut its iconic Southern biscuits and chicken in a new state

Bojangles is taking its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made biscuits north to the Buckeye State.

The Charlotte-based fast-food chain is expanding into Ohio just as the biscuit battle is heating up at home with its smaller competitor, Greensboro-based Biscuitville, having opened a store this year in Concord Mills.

Bojangles also has plans to expand into New York and Texas, and add more stores in Pennsylvania and Florida, “and filling in all the states (in) between,” the company told the Observer. Bojangles did not say when those stores would open.

Bojangles has more than 760 restaurants throughout the Southeast and is partnering with longtime franchisee Jeff Rigsby to open 45 locations over the next seven years, including opening 15 stores in Columbus, Ohio.

Those stores will open by the end of the year and early next year, according to Bojangles.

Bojangles last year debuted in two other states — Illinois and Arkansas with the opening the first of 40 planned restaurants at Love’s Travel Stops.

Bojangles, based in Charlotte, plans to open 15 stores in Ohio. William Howard TNS

The iconic Southern chain was founded in 1977 in Charlotte.

Bojangles plans to hire more than 30,000 people over the next year, the Observer previously reported. The chain sold to two New York firms, Durational Capital Management and The Jordan Co., in 2019.