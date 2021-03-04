Some Harris Teeter stores in NC now have COVID-19 vaccines available

Some Harris Teeter Pharmacies in North Carolina — including at least one in Charlotte — are now offering COVID-19 vaccines.

The shots are available to people in Groups 1, 2 and 3, including health care workers, anyone age 65 and up, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, and many front-line essential workers.

As of Thursday morning, several appointments were available for March 8 at the Berewick Town Center Harris Teeter at 4821 Berewick Town Center Dr.

Appointments can be scheduled online with Harris Teeter’s online scheduling tool.

“Throughout this pandemic, Harris Teeter’s most urgent priority has been providing a safe shopping experience for our associates and shoppers,” spokeswoman Danna Robinson said in a statement. “We’re also committed to helping our communities safely re-open through administering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals.”

Last month, the Matthews-based chain said all Harris Teeter store pharmacies will offer the coronavirus vaccine in a phased approach based on eligibility requirements following federal and state guidelines.

Expanded vaccine access in NC

The announcement comes as North Carolina expands access to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would expand access to all front-line essential workers.

Some people in Group 4 will be eligible for coronavirus shots starting March 24, beginning with people with high-risk medical conditions, along with people in certain congregate living settings.

And Mecklenburg County now has access to a third COVID-19 shot, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The county received 11,000 doses of that vaccine Wednesday. Those doses will be shared between the health department, Atrium Health and Novant Health, county leaders say.