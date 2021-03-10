Restaurants and a game venue land spots in a repurposed Charlotte area textile mill

Five tenants have signed on at Gibson Mill Market on McGill Avenue NW in Concord. Gibson Mill Market

More businesses have signed on to open with Gibson Mill Market in Concord this year.

The food-hall-style dining and shopping market in the 122-year-old textile mill is expected to open in the fall, according to a news release from the market Wednesday. Southpaw Investors, made up of local Concord area friends, purchased Gibson Mill on McGill Avenue NW in 2004.

The 17,000-square-foot market can support up to 12 vendors and a full-service, 3,000-square-foot restaurant, according to the release.

High Branch Brewing Co., already a tenant of Gibson Mill, announced in fall 2019 that it would move into a 2,450-square-foot space on the east side of the site to first floor of the future market, CharlotteFive previously reported.

The brewery, which opened at the mill in 2015, will more than double its space to 5,400 square feet. It is expected to finish moving in by the end of the month and open this summer.

Courtesy of Gibson Mill Market/D3 Studio

More tenants

Other newly named tenants include:

▪ Defined Coffee, a local coffee brand and roaster, will open its third store in the region.

▪ Luck Factory Games, a hangout for adult fun and games, will open this summer.

▪ Johnny Rogers BBQ expects to open in the fall.

▪ The Market Bar, led by Cabarrus Brewing’s Steve Steinbacher, also has signed on.

Architecture and design work is by d3 Studio, with construction planned by Liles Construction.

About the mill

Gibson Manufacturing Co., founded by James Cannon and R.E. Gibson, opened in 1899. The mill manufactured yarns, gingham and madras fabric as well as dress goods before making towels and sheets from the 1930s through the 1970s.

At one time, Gibson Mill employed more than half the people who live in Cabarrus County as well as multiple generations, according to the news release. The mill closed in 2003.

A year later, Southpaw Investors reopened it for retail and office space.

The 656,000-square-foot former mill is on 48 acres and sees over 1,000 visitors daily, according to the release.