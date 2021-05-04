Pop-up Jewish deli seeks $118,000 in campaign to land a permanent home in Charlotte

Meshugganah, a pop-up started by Rob Clement in September, is known for its pastrami sandwiches. Meshugganah

A pop-up Jewish deli is one step closer to finding a permanent home in Charlotte but is seeking public support to make that happen.

Meshugganah plans to open a permanent site, owner Rob Clement previously told the Observer in February. He is teaming up with pastry chef Hannah Woociker, who runs Moonbox Bakery popup and is also Jewish, as well as other partners.

“We have big plans for our first brick and mortar, and we need your help bringing our dream to life,” Clement said in a social media announcement Tuesday.

Meshugganah is launching a kickstarter offering supporters experiences like private dining for Shabbat and Hanukkah, being painted into a mural at the restaurant or receiving exclusive monthly pastry boxes. The idea is Meshugganah, which means a little crazy, will be employee owned.

The goal is to raise $118,000 with 59 days to go, according to the kickstarter page. A live question-and-answer with “head mensch” Clement is scheduled at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A popular pop-up

Clement launched Meshugganah in September, leaving his last chef’s position a year ago at The Porter’s House in Charlotte.

Clement’s popular deli and bakery food, which sold out in 10 minutes on Friday at Temple Israel, had set up shop at Free Range Brewing and other businesses.

“The people just lining up to purchase our stuff has been overwhelming supportive,” Woociker said in Tuesday’s video post. “What Rob and I are really passionate about is for it to be employee owned.”

Clement said he wants to “change not only the perception of Jewish culture in the South but help change our industry for the better for the long-term.”

The deli plans

The no-frills deli and bakery, likely in north Charlotte, will be for take-out only, serving breakfast and lunch, Clement previously told the Observer. Some of the food will be Kosher style and Kosher products will be for sale.

The menu will include pastrami sandwiches, matzo ball soup, challah, brisket, pickles, and black and white cookies, plus the addition of bagels and full meals to go for holidays.