A Charlotte antique mall is moving down the road from its current site. Here’s why.

A Charlotte antique store has found a permanent home less than 3 miles away from its existing site on South Boulevard.

Sleepy Poet Antique Mall opened more than 20 year ago as a consignment shop. It has set up shop in three South Boulevard area locations through the years, with its current lease spaced at 4450 South Blvd. for over 13 years.

But on Friday, owner Dickson Shreffler said he closed on a permanent location about 2.5 miles down the road at 6424 South Blvd.

“Sleepy Poet has been experiencing tremendous growth and it is time for the store to find a permanent home,” he said.

The mall has hundreds of vendors selling antiques, collectibles and vintage items. Vendor sales are up 300% compared to last, Shreffler said.

He said he’s not sure what’s behind the surge, but said customers know they can shop safely during the pandemic because coronavirus restrictions are enforced and they can find good prices on items.

“People can find good, usable stuff and save money,” he said.

Family plans for the new site

Shreffler purchased the 48,000-square-foot industrial building on 6 acres for $4.5 million. The space provides room for parking, as well events like antique and car shows, food trucks and live music.

Shreffler expects to spend about $500,000 to renovate the 1964 building. The goal is to re-use 70% of the building and materials.

He expects to open that new location Sept. 1 and the current location likely will close around the same time. “It means our vendors have a permanent home,” Shreffler said, “and also our 25 employees.”

The new mall also will include Poet’s Brew and a new, separate record vinyl store called Poet’s Vault. Shreffler’s son, Joshua, will run the record store and son Jason will manage the mall.

Shreffler also said the Poet’s second location, a three-floor antique mall on West Main Avenue in Gastonia, will close at the end of the month after opening five years ago.

“Sleepy Poet has made the decision to take advantage of an opportunity that will be great for everyone by selling the Kress building to new owners,” Shreffler told the Gaston Gazette.

Shreffler said some vendors and employees will move to the Charlotte location.