These stores are new or opening soon at malls around Charlotte

Shoppers have a growing number of stores to check out at malls in the Charlotte region.

Mall property owner Simon, which manages Concord Mills and SouthPark malls and Charlotte Premium Outlets in Steele Creek, announced several recent openings and planned stores.

New stores at Concord Mills

Here’s what opened at Concord Mills:

▪ Sephora opened last weekend. The national beauty product supplier also recently announced it will open a store at Birkdale Village in Huntersville.

▪ Bliss Modern Furniture, a furniture and home decor store, is now open.

▪ Dope Duffle, selling backpacks, luggage and athletic wear, is now open.

▪ Lee Wrangler clearance center is open.

▪ Mi Casa, plus-sized women’s clothing store, is open.

Concord Mills and SouthPark malls in the Charlotte area, as well as Charlotte Premium Outlets, have new stores and more planned, property mall manager Simon said. Observer file photos

▪ Pepper Palace, a retailer of all-natural hot sauce, salsa and seasonings, is open.

▪ Vivian Jewelers is set to open June 1.

▪ BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse will open, but a date has not been made available yet.

▪ DICK’S, sporting goods store, opened in February, relocating from Northlake Mall, the Observer previously reported.

There are 188 stores and restaurants at Concord Mills, according to the company website.

New stores at SouthPark mall

Here’s what recently opened and will open at SouthPark:

▪BOSS, a men’s sportswear and casual clothing retailer. The store opened April 30.

▪Vince, a Los Angeles based luxury clothing brand for men and women. It will open May 21.

▪Free People Movement, selling activewear, as well as supplements. It will open June 1.

▪Golden Goose, a fashion brand with apparel, accessories and footwear. It will open July 28.

▪ Saint Laurent, prominent Parisian fashion designer of women’s and men’s clothing, leather goods, shoes and jewelry, also will open soon.

▪ The Copper Closet, a boutique where everything is $45 or less, is now open.

▪Gucci opened in December, marking the first store in North Carolina, the Observer previously reported.

There are 163 stores and restaurants at SouthPark, according to the company website.

New stores at Charlotte Premium Outlets

Here’s what’s opening at Charlotte Premium Outlets:

▪Marc Jacobs, the American fashion designer collections include ready-to-wear clothing, handbags, fragrances and cosmetics. The nearly 3,000-square-foot store will be between Puma Outlet and the food court, the Observer previously reported. It’s the brand’s first North Carolina store.

▪ Spencer’s specialty give chain with trendy and fad merchandise will open soon.

There are 102 stores and restaurants at the outlets, according to the company website.

Charlotte Premium Outlets detailed new stores opening.

Simon malls continue to follow coronavirus safety protocols including requiring employees, retailer employees and shoppers to wear masks, according to the company website. The malls also have converted to hospital-quality filtration systems and set up hand sanitizing stations at entrances and throughout the malls. Some retailers offer curbside and in-store pickup.

Carolina Place mall did not have openings announcements to share, according to a company official said. Northlake Mall did not respond for comment about new stores.