During Colonial Pipeline outage, delivery-based Charlotte businesses feel the impact

Some Charlotte retailers are acutely feeling the effects of the fuel outage, which is making the ability to reach customers for delivery more challenging.

The cyber attack on Colonial Pipeline that supplies 45% of fuel in the Southeast, including Charlotte, sparked a surge in customers to fill up starting Tuesday as North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency but urged people not to top off their tanks saying it is causing the gasoline shortage.

By Wednesday morning, more than 70% of Charlotte gas stations were out of fuel, GasBuddy.com reported.

One local industry dependent on delivery is feeling the effects — flower delivery.

“My drivers are struggling to refuel with multiple routes a day,” said Christian Gonzalez, manager of Flowers of Charlotte on Clanton Road. “As a result we’re taking less orders and I had to cut off all orders for the rest of the week, just because it’s that bad right now.”

At the same the time, Gonzalez said florists are still reeling from pandemic issues, like container and flower product shortages. He said vendor supply farms shut down operations during the pandemic.

Some Charlotte florist shops say the gas outage is impacting delivery drivers ability to find fuel. Observer file photo

“They didn’t anticipate the floral industry to be booming, as it is,” Gonzalez said. “It’s just shortages on shortages right now.”

Another florist is feeling the gasoline pinch, too.

“It is effecting the business. We’re taking every order for tomorrow today because I’m not sure if we’ll be able to deliver tomorrow,” said Ormi Uribe, the carrier and delivery driver for Southern Blossom Florist on East Boulevard.

‘Start getting creative’

Some other local businesses that rely on fuel for travel and to power tools say they are OK, for now.

The Plant Guys, a landscaping company based out of Charlotte, filled all of its trucks with diesel on Tuesday, owner Nick Dillon-Stout said.

“Hopefully the pipeline will be back up and running again before we need to fill up again,” he said. Cooper said Tuesday the pipeline is expected to be operational by the weekend.

Dillon-Stout said the company filled up its landscaping equipment last week, but they usually keep about 75 gallons of fuel in gas tanks handy just in case.

“If the supply chain isn’t back to normal before next week, I’ll have to start getting creative,” he said.

‘Monitoring the situation’

And some companies that rely on delivery drivers said only that they are continuing to monitor the situation.

“Higher gas prices and gas shortages create challenges for anyone, including Dashers in communities impacted,” DoorDash said in a statement to the Observer. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation as it evolves.”

FedEx uses onsite fuel storage, said Rae Lyn Rushing, the company’s communication advisor. “We are communicating frequently with common carriers and mobile fuel vendors to monitor and adapt to potential fuel delivery challenges,” she said.

Buy only what you need

Andy Ellen, president of North Carolina Retail Merchants Association, said he spoke to several grocery stores Tuesday and their wholesalers, including Harris Teeter.

“They are making, or have made, arrangements to access the necessary fuel to continue to supply their stores,” he said.

Food Lion is not experiencing a significant impact of its ability to serve customers, spokesman Matt Harakal said.

Ellen encouraged people to buy only what they need at stores, and at the gas pumps, until the supply of fuel returns to normal.

“Unlike during Hurricane Katrina, there is an ample supply of fuel and it is just a matter of transporting the fuel to North Carolina and other states served by the Colonial Pipeline,” Ellen said.