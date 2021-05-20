Lowe’s invests $3 million in west Charlotte group to help with housing, career skills

Lowe’s and the Lowe’s Foundation have pledged a $3 million commitment to West Charlotte that includes life coaching programs and increasing volunteerism at Renaissance West STEAM Academy, shown. Observer file photo

A Charlotte nonprofit group just received its largest donation yet — $3 million — to help improve people’s lives in west Charlotte.

Lowe’s home improvement and the Lowe’s Foundation have committed to investing in the three-year project with Renaissance West Community Initiative to create a training center, digital and financial literacy programs, and help with revitalization projects, the Mooresville-based company said in a news release Thursday.

“This pledge is the largest corporate gift in the short history of RWCI,” RWCI board Chairman Bill Currens said in a statement. Currens said Lowe’s commitment shows the importance of the work the RWCI is doing to “end inter-generational poverty and provide opportunity to a historically under-served and marginalized area of Charlotte.”

RWCI was formed 12 years ago when the Charlotte Housing Authority received a $20.9 million national HOPE VI grant to revitalize the Boulevard Homes, according to the group’s website.

This new partnership with Lowe’s highlights the company’s work to improve economic mobility in the region and create lasting change with programs that increase homeownership and help career growth, Janice Dupré, Lowe’s executive vice president of human resources, said in the statement.

“Charlotte is our hometown and we are committed to making a difference by focusing on two things we know well: creating safe, affordable housing and supporting skilled trades,” Dupré said.

Projects in the program

The projects, that will be spearheaded by RWCI, are:

▪ Expanding life navigation or coaching programs to help residents in the Renaissance West neighborhood, Little Rock Apartments and families attending the Renaissance West STEAM Academy meet educational, career and financial goals.

▪ Creating a training center focused on developing career pathways in skilled trades and technology in partnership with Central Piedmont Community College.

▪ Increasing neighborhood volunteerism at Renaissance West STEAM Academy and Howard Levine Child Development Center.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles praised Lowe’s for its donation, saying it would have a big impact in the lives of many residents.