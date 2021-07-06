Popular uptown Charlotte restaurant to reopen after being closed over a year for COVID

An uptown restaurant will reopen this week after more than a year being temporarily closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The King’s Kitchen, a nonprofit eatery serving Southern cuisine will reopen July 9 at 129 W. Trade St.

“As a token of our thanks for your ongoing support, we want to welcome you back to the table with an appetizer on us!” the restaurant said Thursday on Facebook.

The promotion runs during dinner through July 24.

The King’s Kitchen opened 11 years ago and donates 100% of profits from sales to feed the poor in the Charlotte region. It is managed by Jim Noble Restaurants.

Despite closing temporarily since spring last because of the pandemic, The King’s Kitchen has worked with Charlotte Mecklenburg Dream Center to continuing feeding residents in need, serving 190,000 meals, according to the company.

The Dream Center, also launched by Noble, is a Christian-based nonprofit that partners with businesses, organizations and churches to offer medical care, clothing, food, housing and employment through its yearlong discipleship program, according to its website.

Diners wait to be seated during a King’s Kitchen lunch in this file photo. The restaurant is reopening July 9 after being closed since March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Observer file photo

Noble also recently opened a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, The Jimmy, at 2839 Selwyn Ave. in Myers Park. The restaurant offers diners pasta or pizza.

Other restaurants that are part of Noble Food and Pursuits include Rooster’s Wood-Fired Kitchen in SouthPark and uptown, Copain on Morrison Boulevard, and Bossy Beulah’s and Noble Smoke, both on Freedom Drive.

The King’s Kitchen hours are 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 3-10 p.m. Saturday.

Noble could not be reached for comment Tuesday.