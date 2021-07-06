Belk names new CEO months after the iconic department store chain left bankruptcy

Sycamore Partners, Belk’s owner, hopes for a quick bankruptcy. But the future after that is uncertain. Belk’s corporate headquarters is on West Tyvola Road in Charlotte. dfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Belk named a new CEO on Tuesday. The news comes months after the iconic Charlotte-based department store chain emerged from bankruptcy.

Nir Patel has been promoted to CEO from president and chief of merchandising officer, according to a company news release.

Patel replaces Lisa Harper, who had been the CEO since July 2016. Harper is now executive chair of the Belk Board of Directors.

Patel has been employed at Belk for five years serving in various roles, including as executive vice president and general merchandising manager before being promoted three years ago to chief merchandising officer.

Last year, Patel was named president overseeing marketing and ecommerce.

Prior to working at Belk, Patel was senior vice president for Kohl’s and vice president at Land’s End. He also worked at Abercrombie & Fitch, Target and Gap.

Belk’s headquarters is on Tyvola Road in Charlotte. The company has 17,000 employees and 291 department stores in 16 Southeast states.

