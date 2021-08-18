Popular Charlotte boutique details expansion plans for its new Plaza Midwood store

Moxie Mercantile boutique plans to open a sister store called Betty by Moxie Mercantile in Plaza Midwood next month in Charlotte, just months after opening a new location in Matthews (shown). Moxie Mercantile

A popular Charlotte boutique is expanding again after having opened its largest store a few months ago.

Moxie Mercantile will open a fourth store next month, catty-corner from the original location on Commonwealth Avenue in Plaza Midwood, owner Michelle Castelloe told the Observer Tuesday. Castelloe opened a Matthews store just three months ago.

The latest store called Betty by Moxie Mercantile at 1219 Thomas Ave. will focus mostly on women’s apparel and children’s clothing, toys and gifts, with some unisex shirts. The store will sell eco-friendly and socially conscious apparel brands like Sanctuary Clothing, Ophelia and Indigo, Kind Roots and Zestt Organics.

“It’s not easy looking for these brands but it’s really empowering when you do find them,” Castelloe said.

Nearby Moxie Mercantile sells local and national artists’ jewelry, pottery and other goods, as well as vintage finds, barware and some children’s items and clothing. Moxie continually switches up its product lines based on customer requests.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“My space just wasn’t big enough for what I wanted to do,” Castelloe said of the need to open the second store in Plaza Midwood.

Helping the community

The new store also will have family-friendly spaces, such as a patio and a child-friendly chalkboard wall.

Along with selling apparel and goods that help the greater community, like children’s items that support adoption services, Castelloe said Moxie locations help preserve the character of local communities.

Castelloe is renovating the former City Supply Co. space on Thomas Avenue to preserve the 2,500-square-foot space under local ownership in fast-growing Plaza Midwood neighborhood.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

And, the store is named in honor of 87-year-old Betty Ziegler Mims, owner of Bride’s House of Originals at Moxie’s Plaza Midwood location before she sold the building to Castelloe. The new Moxie store logo is a version of Betty’s signature.

“She paved the way for the retail sector in the neighborhood,” Castelloe said. “It’s another little touch for community.”

Moxie’s start and growth

In May, Castelloe opened her third and largest Moxie location in the renovated 2,700-square-foot space at 159 N. Trade St. in downtown Matthews.

The first Moxie Mercantile location opened six years ago in Plaza Midwood, followed by a second location in Davidson three years later.

The company has 22 part-time employees between all three stores. Castelloe expects to hire up to 15 more part timers for the Betty store.