Halloween in Charlotte isn’t canceled. Here are COVID-19 safety tips from health officials.

Traditional trick-or-treating is not a COVID-19-safe activity, but Charlotte kids and adults can still have a ghoulish time with virtual and socially-distanced options.

Haunted houses and large parties are discouraged, according to new Halloween guidance from Mecklenburg County health officials. But door-to-door trick-or-treating can be done safely if individually wrapped candy or goodie bags are left for children to grab-and-go without contact.

In a presentation titled “Don’t let COVID-19 turn Halloween into a nightmare” during Tuesday night’s Mecklenburg County commissioners meeting, Public Health Director Gibbie Harris gave advice for celebrating safely.

One prominent tip: Even with a costume mask, you should still wear a proper face covering to avoid infecting people around you.

The guidance comes after some county commissioners had pleaded with Harris last month to offer hope to residents — and not cancel another holiday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mecklenburg’s guidance, unlike suggestions issued by the state Department of Health and Human Services last month, does not categorize activities by low, moderate and high risk levels. State health officials, for example, say a Halloween movie night with friends is moderate risk — though it increases if “screaming will likely occur,” which can spread infectious respiratory droplets.

Both, though, emphasize certain accommodations are needed for Halloween.

All little ghosts and goblins in the region can still carve pumpkins and attend virtual parties, according to a presentation Harris delivered Tuesday night.

Families could also consider driving around their neighborhoods to see decorations, plan a Halloween movie night or create a DIY backyard scavenger hunt for a coronavirus-conscious Oct. 31.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

When trick-or-treating, the health department advises to avoid taking candy from bowls where contents have been touched by others. Also, as with any other activity, large crowds, festivals or social gatherings should be avoided.

In all activities, the health department stresses families must follow the state’s “3 Ws”: wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet apart, and regularly washing hands and surfaces.

“We don’t have a vaccine at this point and so if we continue to do these things and protect our community, hopefully our numbers will stay down,” Harris said. “They’re fairly stable at this point.”

Local revelers should also avoid crowded bars or restaurants that can become COVID-19 hotspots, Harris recommends. (With the governor’s alcohol curfew still in effect, patrons can’t order a drink after 11 p.m.)

For months, health officials have said the risk of getting sick or getting others sick is highest in group settings and in places where long lengths of time are spent near strangers.