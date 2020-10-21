NC Gov. Cooper extends Phase 3 of reopening as coronavirus pandemic worsens

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday extended Phase 3 of the pandemic reopening plan until Nov. 13, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reach highs not seen since the summer’s worst weeks.

While North Carolina has not experienced the same spikes in coronavirus cases like other states, the state’s new cases plateaued at a level that officials have said is too high. Wednesday, the state counted more than 4,000 COVID-19 related deaths since the coronavirus pandemic started in March.

Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, often use a “dimmer switch” analogy to describe how the state will gradually loosen restrictions on businesses and leisure activity. But the switch has never shifted backward to tighten rules, while some reopening phases have been altered or extended from the plan outlined in the spring.

With new cases rising, the state is asking elected officials in 36 counties, including Wake, Mecklenburg and Johnston, to consider actions to “improve compliance” with executive orders. The 36 counties include the state’s three most populous counties; have had 300 new cases in the last 14 days; or have had more than 50 cases for every 10,000 residents, according to a news release.

Those actions could include adopting ordinances that would impose fines for violating COVID-19 executive orders, and allowing local health directors to issue imminent hazard abatement orders, DHHS said in a Wednesday press release.

The letters were written by Cohen and Erik Hooks, secretary of the state Department of Public Safety.

Cooper said he hopes more local enforcement of health safety measures and the re-emphasis on local authority will drive down viral spread.

“We’re hoping all of that can help us stem the tide that we see coming at us,” he said at a news conference Wednesday. More imminent hazard abatements are expected in the coming days, he said.

Local actions send “a strong signal to businesses that it’s important for the health of the community and the economy of the community for them to take steps to slow the spread of the virus,” Cooper said.

COVID-19 clusters reported

Cooper announced a three-phased reopening this spring with next steps based on several coronavirus metrics, including cases, hospitalizations, testing and people with COVID-like symptoms.

In Phase 3, which began Oct. 2, bars, entertainment venues, movie theaters and large outdoor venues were allowed to reopen with capacity restrictions.

Capacity limits remain in place for restaurants and breweries. So do limits for mass gatherings — 25 for indoors and 50 for outdoors.

DHHS on Wednesday issued a new report on coronavirus clusters that shows cumulative clusters since April for meat and poultry processing plants, and since May 22 for other gatherings. The report does not give dates when the clusters were identified and notes that it “underrepresents the full scope of clusters and associated cases occurring across the state.”

DHHS said the state has seen an increase in COVID-19 clusters in the last two weeks, with the virus spreading in social gatherings, weddings and funerals. Religious gathering clusters also increased in September, the report said.

Meat packing and poultry plants accounted for the most cluster-associated cases with 3,841 cases and deaths, 19. Universities had the second highest cluster-associated cases, with 1,902, but no deaths. Religious gatherings were third, with 1,040 cases and 13 deaths.

A cluster is considered five or more cases within a 14-day period and a plausible “epidemiologic linkage between cases.”

But many cluster reports are still just reported to health departments voluntarily, including many workplaces, businesses and gatherings.

Cohen and Cooper were asked Wednesday whether they would consider expanding required reporting or creating incentives to encourage it. Cohen said North Carolina, compared to other states, “has some of the most strict reporting requirements for entities.”

Schools, childcare facilities and congregate care settings are the only places where outbreak reporting is required in the state. Outbreaks are also found via contact tracing.

Guidance for gatherings

DHHS also released more guidance Wednesday around family and social gatherings with holidays approaching. Private gatherings should follow the same rules as public gatherings.

“This virus is spreading in any situation where folks are close together,” Cohen said.

Cohen said officials are seeing more viral spread through informal gatherings

“You need to be wearing your mask when you are with anyone outside of people you’re living with in your household,” she said. That includes extended family and close friends.

Cooper, a Democrat, is running for re-election against Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who wants to end the state’s mask mandate and lift restrictions faster. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Going mask-less has become a political statement. President Donald Trump and Forest have held campaign events where few people are seen wearing masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the face coverings, combined with social distancing and frequent hand washing, are key ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Wednesday, Cooper said most people realize the safety measures are important.

“Hopefully, getting past this election will help us come together on this,” he said.



