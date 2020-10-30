Charlotte United House of Prayer cleared to reopen after COVID-19 church outbreak

Mecklenburg County health officials have agreed to ease a forced shutdown of a church in Charlotte that now has 181 coronavirus cases, at least six deaths and a nursing home outbreak connected to events the church held in October.

On Friday, 35 new COVID-19 cases and one additional fatality were reported as part of the church outbreak.

The United House of Prayer for All People was forbidden last weekend from holding in-person gatherings after convocation events earlier this month fueled the county’s largest COVID-19 outbreak to date. For only the third time in her career, Health Director Gibbie Harris issued what’s known as an order of abatement of imminent hazard. County officials have said church leaders failed to comply with public health protocols and refused to help contract tracers identify who attended church events, which hobbled investigators from potentially contained viral spread.

The modified order, effective immediately, will allow nearly a dozen House of Prayer locations in Mecklenburg County to reopen with capacity limits, ranging from 25 people in one location up to 300 in the sanctuary at its local flagship location, 2321 Beatties Ford Road. Harris said public health staff visited the Beatties Ford location but have heard church leaders will keep that site closed through Nov. 5.

The Observer first reported Thursday that County Manager Dena Diorio informed Mecklenburg commissioners that the order would be modified if church leaders showed they had taken the recommended safety steps and encouraged those practices to members. The new order is in effect through Thursday.

During recent site inspections, county health officials observed pews blocked off for social distancing, hand sanitizer and other measures to discourage spread, according to the modified order. Church leaders also sent a message to members encouraging them to wear face masks, practice social distancing and stay home if they feel sick, the order stated.

“UHOP holds services seven days per week and they believe that the order is an overreach,” Diorio wrote in an email to commissioners, county administrators and the county attorney on Wednesday. “We believe that this settlement avoids potential litigation, addresses our concerns regarding the recent outbreak and avoids further infection.”

Diorio also wrote another order could be issued if the church prompted more public health concerns. Harris signed the modified document Friday morning.

“The United House of Prayer has expressed its commitment to continued cooperation with Public to identify and implement safety measures to protect against the spread of COVID-19,” the modified order reads.

Of the 181 known cases linked to the church events, most are among Mecklenburg County residents. And there’s been four infections in Iredell County, four in Gaston County and one in Cabarrus County.

At least 10 people have required hospital-level care, county officials say. Of the known fatalities, five were among Mecklenburg residents and the sixth in Gaston County.

Mecklenburg Public Health “attempted to contact at least 262 close contacts of confirmed cases,” officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.