Americans again stockpile groceries as COVID-19 changes future of shopping, survey says

When it comes to shopping, the coronavirus pandemic has apparently left a lasting effect on Americans, who now say they plan to keep a grocery stockpile into the future.

According to a survey by data-driven services company Inmar Intelligence, 54% of Americans now plan to always have a stockpile of necessary groceries and household supplies in fear of another emergency.

“We’ve created a nation of people who will always be prepared,” Holly Pavlika, senior vice president of corporate marketing for Inmar, told McClatchy News. “You won’t get caught off guard.”

More than a quarter of respondents in Inmar’s survey said they are considering stockpiling groceries through the winter in fear some items won’t be in stock when they need them.

Health officials, including infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, have warned of a “painful winter,” Yahoo reported. There was a single-day high of 87,164 COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. Thursday, according to CNN, and 41 states experienced at least a 10% increase in cases compared to last week.

But several retailers, including Target and Kroger, said they will be better prepared for another coronavirus wave, McClatchy News reported. Both promised to have a more reliable supply of household items after shortages during the beginning of the pandemic.

Inmar’s survey found 57% of shoppers are considering adding to the stockpile they originally created when the pandemic began. And while curbside pickup and delivery services have become all the rage, 55% of shoppers plan to stockpile goods with in-store shopping.

“It seems to me like we are embracing our new normal,” Pavlika said. “Stores have gone a long way to protect shoppers coming into them and I think we are feeling a little more comfortable with that.”

But what do Americans plan to stockpile? If you remember the beginning of the pandemic, you may recall toilet paper and hand sanitizer being hard to come by. Those remain the top items on shoppers’ stockpile lists, along with canned goods, disinfecting wipes and paper towels.

New additions to Americans’ stockpile lists include frozen dinners, pasta, snacks and cleaning products, according to the Inmar survey.

But don’t forget the essentials — of course meaning pizza and beer.

“We did see a lot of uptick on adult beverages… and pizza,” Pavlika said. “Which makes sense, right? If you’re going to be quarantined, I guess Americans need their alcohol and what goes better with beer than pizza?”

Inmar polled 1,000 people in its survey, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.